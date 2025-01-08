Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Possible Final Squad – See Who Makes the Cut

Discover the likely final squad for Team India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Find out which players are expected to make the cut and represent India in this prestigious tournament!

As the selectors prepare to pick the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy this weekend, questions loom over the futures of several senior players in the 50-over format, including out-of-form veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will continue to anchor the batting core. However, players like KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja could face a tough battle to secure their spots.

KL Rahul’s Uncertain Future

Since the 2023 World Cup final, India has played six ODIs, but Rahul’s form has been far from convincing. He was included in both the South Africa and Sri Lanka series but was dropped midway during the Sri Lanka tour after struggling in the middle overs. Rahul’s slow half-century against Australia in November 2023, consuming 100-plus deliveries, was also a key factor in India’s loss.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is being considered for a spot, with his inclusion offering a left-handed option in the top four. However, with Rishabh Pant likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper, the need for Rahul as a back-up is under scrutiny. If Rahul doesn’t keep, his place as a batter may not be guaranteed.

Among his competition, Ishan Kishan has failed to impress in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Sanju Samson hasn’t played due to missing the initial games for Kerala. If coach Gautam Gambhir’s influence continues, Samson—one of his favorites—could make the cut.

Jadeja vs. Axar Patel

Ravindra Jadeja’s recent form with the white ball has raised concerns, particularly with his batting in ODIs. Axar Patel, by contrast, has been seen as more effective in recent games. With Washington Sundar also in contention, Kuldeep Yadav’s fitness will be a deciding factor for the selectors. If Kuldeep doesn’t make it due to fitness concerns, Ravi Bishnoi or Varun Chakravarthy might be called up.

Shami’s Fitness Concerns

Mohammed Shami’s fitness has been another topic of debate. While he has bowled eight overs in each of his last two Vijay Hazare Trophy games, his communication with the team management regarding his fitness status remains unclear. If Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t recover from his back spasms, Shami’s experience could prove crucial for India’s attack.

Hardik Pandya is set to be the seam-bowling all-rounder, but it remains to be seen if Nitish Reddy will be considered for the squad.

Reserve Specialist Batters: Rinku Singh or Tilak Varma?

India could be facing a tough decision between Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma for the reserve specialist batter’s spot, with both players making their case in domestic competitions.

Champions Trophy Contenders

The following players are in the running for spots in the Champions Trophy squad:

Batters: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel.

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy/Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan/Mohammed Shami.

Reserve Specialist Batters: Rinku Singh/Tilak Varma.