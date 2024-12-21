ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Hybrid Model Confirmed, India vs Pakistan Match on this Date

After a month-long deadlock between the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a breakthrough has been achieved regarding the venue arrangements for India-Pakistan matches in the upcoming global cricket events. The three parties have agreed that all India-Pakistan games in the 2024-27 cycle will be played in a neutral country, resolving the ongoing dispute.

The decision applies to multiple high-profile tournaments, including the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in both India and Sri Lanka. The ICC confirmed this new arrangement in a statement released on Thursday, signaling the end of the standoff that had raised concerns about the future of these events.

As a result, the highly anticipated India-Pakistan game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will not be held in Pakistan. Instead, the match will take place at a neutral venue, with the UAE and Sri Lanka being considered as possible options. While the PCB, the designated host of the tournament, has shown a preference for Sri Lanka, logistical factors could lead to the UAE being selected, particularly Dubai. The final decision on the neutral venue and the schedule will be announced soon by the ICC.

If the UAE is chosen, Dubai will likely host the marquee India-Pakistan match, with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) preparing for up to five matches, including India’s three group-stage matches and two knockout games. The massive size of the Dubai venue makes it the preferred location for the India-Pakistan fixture, which is expected to attract a record crowd.

Team India is set to face Bangladesh in their opening match. According to reports from RevSportz, India’s first match in the prestigious tournament will be held on February 20, 2025.

The schedule hints at exciting matchups for the Indian cricket team, with the biggest showdown coming on February 23, when India will square off against their arch-rivals Pakistan. This high-octane encounter is expected to be one of the most talked-about fixtures of the tournament, with both teams boasting star players and fierce competition on the line.

Following their clash with Pakistan, India will face New Zealand on March 2, 2025, in what promises to be another competitive group-stage match. The match against the Kiwis will be critical as both teams look to secure their place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

In a positive development for Pakistan, the ICC also awarded the country hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2028, where neutral venues will again be used for India-Pakistan games. Furthermore, Cricket Australia has been granted hosting rights for one of the senior ICC women’s events between 2029 and 2031.

The resolution of the Champions Trophy impasse marks the end of a major crisis that escalated after the BCCI made it clear that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the event, which was originally scheduled from February 19 to March 9, 2025. This announcement triggered a standoff between the BCCI, PCB, and the ICC, with much of the responsibility for resolving the situation falling on Jay Shah, the ICC chairman and BCCI secretary.

With the controversy now behind them, the ICC is set to finalize the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025, bringing much-needed clarity to the eagerly awaited event.