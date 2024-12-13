ICC Confirms Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy and Other big Tournaments, Here Are The Details

In a landmark decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC), along with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has agreed to a hybrid hosting model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Under this arrangement, Pakistan retains full hosting rights for the tournament, but India’s matches will be held in Dubai due to longstanding security concerns raised by the BCCI.

Dubai to Host India’s Games

According to reports, all of India’s group stage matches, as well as potential knockout games if they progress to the semi-finals, will take place in Dubai. The decision marks a significant compromise between the two cricketing boards, ensuring both nations’ participation while maintaining security and logistical requirements.

Hybrid Model Extended to 2026 T20 World Cup

The agreement extends beyond the Champions Trophy. For the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be hosted by India, Pakistan’s matches will be played in Sri Lanka. This reciprocal arrangement aims to balance the interests of both cricketing boards while addressing political tensions.

ICC Promises Pakistan a Women’s Tournament

As part of the compromise, the ICC has reportedly assured Pakistan hosting rights for a women’s ICC tournament after 2027. This decision is seen as a move to further promote international cricket in Pakistan, which has been striving to regain its position as a host for major global events.

India-Pakistan Rivalry on Neutral Grounds

One key outcome of the agreement is the potential India-Pakistan clash on neutral grounds during the Champions Trophy 2025 and the T20 World Cup 2026. While fans may miss the electrifying atmosphere of these matches on home soil, the decision ensures that cricketing ties between the two nations continue despite political challenges.

BCCI and PCB’s Stance

The BCCI has reiterated its commitment to player safety and operational feasibility, which led to the demand for neutral venues. Meanwhile, the PCB expressed satisfaction with retaining hosting rights for the Champions Trophy while securing a future women’s tournament.

Finalization Awaited

The ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday to finalize the details. An official announcement is expected following the meeting.