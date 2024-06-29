IDF says eliminated large number of Hamas forces in Gaza

Jerusalem: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday it eliminated a large number of “terror targets” in Gaza City’s district of Shejaiya and located a weapons storage facility over the past day.

“IDF troops are continuing operational activity against terror targets in the Shejaiya area, fighting simultaneously above and below ground. Over the past day, the troops eliminated a large number of terrorists and located a weapons storage facility within a school compound in the area.

The IAF [Israeli Air Force] struck terror targets and armed terrorist cells, including a terrorist cell that was on its way to fire at IDF troops,” the IDF said in a statement on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military is continuing its operational activity in Rafah and in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF said. Over the past day, the Israeli ground troops eliminated “numerous terrorists in the area” and dismantled “a large amount of terrorist infrastructure, including underground terror tunnel shafts,” the IDF also said.

“In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops eliminated numerous terrorists on the ground and in targeted IAF strikes. As part of the operational activity in the area, the IAF struck several anti-tank missile posts from which anti-tank missiles were fired at IDF troops in the central Gaza Strip throughout the war,” the Israeli military added.

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighbourhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.

More than 37,700 people have been killed and over 86,400 others have been wounded in Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip since October 7, according to local authorities.