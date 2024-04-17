IDF says struck over 40 Hamas targets in Gaza strip in past day

Gaza: The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has struck over 40 targets of the Palestinian movement Hamas and eliminated several of its fighters in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

“Over the past day, IAF aircraft struck over 40 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including underground launching posts, booby-trapped structures, military structures where armed terrorists operated, observation posts, underground terrorist infrastructure, and additional terrorist infrastructure,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

During operations in central Gaza, Israeli aircraft eliminated a number of Hamas fighters, the statement read.

“One of the strikes was on a terrorist cell operating an armed drone toward IDF troops in the area. An IDF aircraft struck the terrorists. In additional strikes, IAF aircraft struck a number of rocket launchers that were ready to be launched towards Israeli territory,” the IDF added.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighbourhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Nearly 33,900 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.