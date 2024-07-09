IDF says struck school in Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza

Gaza: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it had conducted another strike on a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

“A short while ago, based on intelligence and using precise munition, the IAF struck several terrorists who were conducting terrorist activities, using the structures of a school in the area of Nuseirat as cover,” the IDF said on Telegram.

On Sunday, the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik that over 16 Palestinians were killed and 50 others were injured as a result of an Israeli strike on the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. As many as 120 hostages are believed to be still held by Hamas in Gaza and 43 hostages died in captivity.

More than 38,100 people have been killed and over 87,900 others have been wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel’s military operations, Gaza authorities said.