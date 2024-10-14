Idol Vandalization | Strict Action Should be Taken: AIMIM MLA Kauser Mohiuddin

In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants have vandalized the idol of Goddess Muthyalamma at the Muthyalamma Temple located in Kumhariguda, Monda Market.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party MLA Kauser Mohiuddin has condemned the act and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Calling for immediate action, the MLA urged the authorities to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice and punished severely.

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, with residents urging swift measures to prevent such attacks in the future.