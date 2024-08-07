IEEMA Hosts Southern Region Preview of ELECRAMA 2025 in Hyderabad, Sets Ambitious Goals for Power Sector Growth

Story Highlights IEEMA organises the preview of ELECRAMA 2025 in Hyderabad to foster new initiatives and membership growth in Telangana

Business enquiries worth USD 20 Billion expected at ELECRAMA 2025

IEEMA intensifies its state initiatives and activities in Telangana to tap into the Power Sector potential in Southern India.

Hyderabad: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), the apex association of the Indian electrical equipment manufacturing industry, organised the southern region preview of ELECRAMA in Hyderabad today. This event brought together industry leaders, stakeholders, and state government officials to discuss new initiatives and set ambitious targets for membership in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

During the roadshow, IEEMA highlighted its strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing collaboration and engagement among industry players. The association set an ambitious membership target to increase participation from various sectors. IEEMA sees huge potential for growth of e-mobility, battery storage & charging infrastructure and new energies and expects these to drive the next wave of growth for the power sector. These closely align with goals of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

ELECRAMA 2025, the world’s largest electrical show, is scheduled to take place from February 22nd to 26th, Greater Noida, is anticipated to be a pivotal event for the electrical and electronics industry. With a projected attendance of over 1,100 exhibitors, 400,000 visitors, 15,000 B2B meetings, 900+ hosted buyers and 10+ country pavilions, the 16th edition of ELECRAMA promises to be bigger, better, bolder.

Sunil Singhvi, President-Elect of IEEMA, added, “We are excited about the opportunities that ELECRAMA 2025 presents, not only for our exhibitors but also for the overall growth of the power sector in India which currently valued at USD 70 billion. The industry is projected to growth at 12 % CAGR over the next 7 years and expect ELECRAMA to act as a platform to enable this growth. ELECRAMA has been growing in scale in terms of foreign participation and this edition will feature 10+ international pavilions which is the largest ever.”

Vikram Gandotra, Vice President of IEEMA and Chairman, ELECRAMA 2025 said, “We are excited for the preview of ELECRAMA 2025 in Hyderabad today. This is a fantastic opportunity to engage with regional leaders and discuss the latest developments in electrical and electronics manufacturing. ELECRAMA presents unique business opportunities for buyers and sellers, and in this edition, we anticipate 15,000+ B2B meetings that is expected to translate in business enquiries worth USD 20 billion. This edition we have a dedicated pavilion for New Energies, Electric Mobility and Digital Energy among other key highlights”.

Shridhar Gokhale, Chairman IEEMA Southern Region said “IEEMA has worked on strengthening the Southern Region membership and expects to build on these interactions for future growth. We are intensifying our interactions in the South and expect our membership to grow by 50 percent by 2025.”

R Prakash, NEC Member, IEEMA, highlighted the new initiative at ELECRAMA for the Industry “We are excited to introduce a new concept for industrial buyers to boost business opportunities both within and cross the industry”.

Also, speaking at the event, B Dwarkanadha Reddy, State Convener, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, IEEMA, said that “Telangana has huge growth potential across the power sector value chain. We foresee an amplified growth and expect it to reflect in the participation numbers at ELECRAMA 2025”.

The roadshow in Hyderabad sets the tone for the upcoming ELECRAMA events across various cities, building momentum towards the main exhibition. Participants can look forward to a series of enlightening sessions and exhibitions that will showcase the latest in electrical and electronics technology.

About IEEMA

IEEMA is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical and industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Established in 1948, IEEMA is the first ISO-certified industry association, encompassing the entire value chain in power generation, transmission, and distribution equipment, including new and renewable energy sectors.

About ELECRAMA:

ELECRAMA is the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), bringing together the complete spectrum of solutions that powers the planet from source to socket and everything in between. ELECRAMA is a platform to connect the world with the Indian industry in respect of technology, new trends, and innovation for future energy transition.

For more information about ELECRAMA 2025 and upcoming roadshows, please visit https://elecrama.com/.

