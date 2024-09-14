'If India do not Come...' Moin Khan's Strong Statement Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has voiced concerns about India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. Khan urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take a strong stance if India continues to stay away, reflecting the ongoing tension within the cricket community over the absence of bilateral matches between the two nations.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Khan emphasized the need for Indian cricket icons to encourage the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to keep politics separate from the sport. He stated, “Former India cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, etc., should tell their cricket board to keep politics away from cricket. Cricket should not be obstructed by political issues. The fans would love to see India and Pakistan play. It will not only benefit Pakistan, but overall cricket will be benefited.”

The BCCI has been hesitant to allow the Indian team to travel to Pakistan, citing concerns over player safety. However, Pakistan is pushing for the Indian team and the BCCI to participate in the tournament, making this issue a hot topic in the cricketing world.

Khan questioned the role of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this matter, urging the global cricket body to ensure that India fulfills its commitments. He added, “India ought to honour their commitments with the ICC. And if they do not come, then Pakistan should reconsider their decision to participate in any future events slated to be held in India.”

This standoff continues to spark debate, highlighting the complexities involved in the intersection of sports and politics.