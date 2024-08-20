IKEA India achieves 100 pc EV deliveries in major cities

Bengaluru: IKEA India, the global leader in home furnishings, on Tuesday achieved 100 percent electric vehicle (EV) deliveries across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, marking a major step in its commitment to sustainable business practices in India.

The Mumbai operations are soon to follow suit, with the company planning to adopt an EV-first approach as it expands into new markets, starting with Delhi NCR.

In Hyderabad, IKEA is also piloting same-day delivery, with plans to scale this service nationwide over the next year.

This accomplishment reflects IKEA India’s dedication to a sustainable value chain. Beginning its exploration of EV solutions in 2019, IKEA has steadily increased its green delivery capabilities, moving from 28 percent green deliveries in 2023 to an impressive 88 percent EV adoption rate.

These efforts underline the company’s resolve to reduce its carbon footprint and set new benchmarks for environmentally responsible operations in India.

IKEA’s transition to electric vehicles is not just about reducing emissions; it’s about building a robust EV ecosystem in India.

By partnering with local manufacturers, small and medium-sized businesses, and startups, IKEA is fostering innovation and driving job creation, empowering small businesses to thrive alongside global giants.

This collaboration is crucial for creating a sustainable future, as it helps scale the local economy while addressing global environmental challenges.

Susanne Pulverer, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of IKEA India, emphasised the company’s commitment to this green journey, stating, “This is just the first of many milestones in our effort, and we are proud to lead the EV journey from our foundational years in India. We strongly believe that profit and planet can be co-created and will continue to lead with this mindset.”

Looking ahead, IKEA aims to achieve 100 percent EV deliveries across all its operations by 2025, advancing its large-scale EV fleet, driving continuous innovation, and collaborating closely with the government.

This ambitious goal aligns with IKEA’s global mission to become climate positive by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050, setting a new standard for sustainable business in India.