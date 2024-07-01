“I’ll Be Unemployed”: Rahul Dravid Asks For ‘Jobs’ In Hilarious Chat with Reporters: Video

In a thrilling finale to the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian cricket team, led by coach Rahul Dravid, emerged victorious against South Africa. This triumph marked a perfect farewell for Dravid, who had announced earlier that he would not be extending his contract as the team’s coach.

Post-match celebrations were in full swing when Dravid, known for his calm demeanor, showcased a different side of his personality. Channeling his “Indiranagar ka gunda” persona, Dravid engaged in a light-hearted and candid chat with reporters. Amidst the jubilant atmosphere, he humorously remarked about his impending unemployment.

When asked about how he felt moving on from the massive victory, Dravid quipped, “Yeah, I will be. I mean, next week life will be the same for me. I’ll be unemployed, that’ll be the only difference.” His witty comment drew laughter from everyone present.

Dravid further joked about his future plans, playfully inquiring if the journalists had any job offers for him, given his soon-to-be jobless status. This candid and humorous exchange highlighted Dravid’s ability to take things in stride and enjoy the moment, even as his tenure as coach came to a close.

As the cricketing world celebrates India’s T20 World Cup victory, Dravid’s legacy as a coach who led the team to glory will be remembered fondly. His departure marks the end of an era, but his contributions to Indian cricket will continue to be cherished.