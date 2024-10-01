Illegal Central Government Office Demolished in Gachibowli Following High Court Order

In a significant move, authorities have demolished and illegally constructed central government office in Gachibowli, following a directive from the High Court. The office was located within the buffer zone of the Ramma Kunta lake, raising serious concerns about adherence to construction regulations.

This demolition raises important questions regarding the enforcement of building regulations, especially when senior officials from the central government were involved in the construction. Many locals wonder how impoverished residents can be expected to understand and comply with buffer zone and flood plain restrictions when such discrepancies occur at the government level.

In a significant move, authorities have demolished and illegally constructed central government office in Gachibowli, following a directive from the High Court.pic.twitter.com/8JtL62f1Du — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 1, 2024

Community members are calling for stricter enforcement of building laws and accountability among government officials to prevent similar illegal constructions in the future.