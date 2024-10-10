Illegal Construction in FCI Gautami Nagar Demolished Under Strict Government Supervision

Ramagundam: In a swift action reminiscent of the Hydra-like demolitions in urban centers, authorities in Ramagundam’s FCI Gautami Nagar have taken down an illegally constructed building. Acting on the directives of the district’s Additional Collector, Aruna Sri, the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation officials initiated the demolition process, marking a firm stance against unauthorized structures.

The demolished building was reportedly erected without the necessary permits and clearances. Officials, emphasizing the importance of following legal protocols for any construction activity, have reiterated their commitment to upholding urban planning regulations. The operation, which attracted attention from local residents, was executed with precision to ensure the safety of the surrounding areas.

This move is part of a broader initiative by the district administration to crack down on illegal encroachments and constructions across Ramagundam. As urbanization rapidly expands, authorities are intensifying efforts to curb unauthorized developments that pose risks to infrastructure and public safety.

Citizens have been urged to ensure compliance with all legal requirements before undertaking construction projects, as the administration is set to continue similar actions in the future.