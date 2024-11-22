Illegal Construction on Government Land in Pet Basheerabad Demolished Again

Hyderabad: Revenue authorities of Quthbullapur Mandal demolished an illegal construction on government land in Survey No. 25/1 in Pet Basheerabad on Thursday. This action was taken following a report titled “If Power is Ours, Who Can Stop Us?” published on November 14 in the Namaste newspaper.

Authorities had previously demolished illegal structures on the same survey number. However, the encroachers resumed construction on the land. While the structure has been demolished again, residents have expressed strong objections to the lack of permanent measures to safeguard the land from further encroachments.

Concerns Over Another Illegal Construction in the Area

Near this site, another illegal construction has been established on Survey No. 25/2. Authorities have yet to take action against it, sparking local debates and criticism.

Revenue Inspector Vijay, when asked for clarification, stated that legal proceedings are required before further action can be taken. He assured that appropriate measures would soon be implemented to address the illegal construction.

Local Demands

Residents have called on the authorities to implement permanent measures to protect government lands and prevent the recurrence of encroachments and unauthorized constructions in the area.