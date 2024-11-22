Demolition Drive in Hyderabad: HYDRA Targets Encroachments After 100+ Complaints

Hyderabad: HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) has significantly intensified its operations against illegal encroachments following over 100 public complaints. These actions target unauthorized constructions on government land, including galas (drainage canals), parks, and roads. The move reflects HYDRA’s commitment to restoring public spaces and addressing urban planning violations.

Complaints Overview

Complaints over the past month highlight a surge in unauthorized activities, particularly within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) zone. These include illegal structures blocking public pathways, occupying parks meant for community use, and infringing on water channels, leading to drainage and flooding issues.

Complaint Type Frequency Notable Areas Illegal constructions on Nalas High Sangareddy, Ameenpur Park and open space encroachments Medium Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad Roadside encroachments Medium GHMC limits

Action Plan and Recent Operations

HYDRA has already conducted demolitions in various districts, including Sangareddy, Ranga Reddy, and Hyderabad. Notices were issued to 40 encroachers, with more demolitions planned in the coming days.

Steps Taken So Far:

Field Inspections: Teams conducted site visits with local officials to verify complaints. Notices Issued: Encroachers were served notices to vacate, with deadlines for compliance. Demolitions Initiated: Noncompliance led to demolitions in high-priority areas. Data Analysis: Detailed reports from municipal and revenue departments informed the actions.

Focus on ORR Zones

The ORR region, which includes 27 municipalities, 33 gram panchayats, and parts of GHMC, remains the hotspot for illegal activities. Many complaints originate from urban growth areas experiencing rapid real estate development.

Municipality Key Issue Current Status Ameenpur Illegal buildings on Nalas Court-ordered survey pending Bachupally Encroachment on public parks Notices issued Patancheru Roadside constructions Inspections ongoing

Challenges Faced by HYDRA

1. Legal Complications:

Many complaints involve lands under legal dispute. For instance, in Ameenpur Municipality, demolition was halted due to a court order for a detailed survey. HYDRA’s legal team is addressing these issues to proceed lawfully.

2. Public Resistance:

Some encroachers have resisted actions, citing ambiguous property titles. HYDRA is countering this with verified municipal and revenue records.

3. Resource Constraints:

The scale of complaints has stretched operational teams, prompting additional coordination with legal, revenue, and municipal departments.

Future Plans

HYDRA plans to prioritize areas with minimal legal hurdles while continuing its legal reviews for disputed properties. Additional field inspections and demolitions are scheduled in the coming weeks.

Immediate Goals:

Resolve 60+ pending complaints with high-priority actions.

Collaborate with GHMC and local authorities to ensure seamless operations.

Strengthen public awareness to discourage further encroachments.

Public Reaction and Impact

The intensified demolition drive has drawn mixed reactions. Residents of affected areas have welcomed the efforts, appreciating the reclamation of parks and open spaces. However, some have raised concerns about the potential displacement caused by demolitions.

Community Feedback:

Positive: Restoration of public parks and pathways.

Improved drainage in flood-prone areas. Negative: Concerns about insufficient notice periods.

Legal disputes were delaying action in critical zones.

HYDRA’s Commitment

HYDRA Commissioner Rangnath emphasized the authority’s zero-tolerance policy toward encroachments, stating:

“We are committed to safeguarding public spaces. Every complaint is being scrutinized, and action will be taken lawfully and efficiently.”

This ongoing drive is a significant step toward maintaining urban order and ensuring fair use of public resources.