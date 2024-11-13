HYDRA Cracks Down on Illegal Structures in Medchal-Nagaram Municipality with Demolition Drive

Hyderabad: Hydra officials have resumed demolition activities in the Medchal-Nagaram municipality, focusing on illegal structures and encroachments. Two specialized teams were formed by Hydra to carry out these operations, with the help of heavy machinery, including JCBs.

The demolitions are primarily taking place along the main road in Raj Sukh Nagar Colony, located near Rampally. Authorities are targeting buildings that have been constructed without proper permits or those that are encroaching on public land.

The operation is part of Hydra’s ongoing efforts to clear unauthorized structures and maintain urban planning regulations. Despite some opposition from affected residents, the officials have emphasized that these actions are necessary for improving the infrastructure and ensuring that construction activities comply with legal guidelines.

Local authorities have assured that the demolitions will be carried out following all legal processes, and they are working to provide alternate solutions for displaced families. This drive is expected to continue in other areas of the municipality as part of a broader effort to address encroachments and illegal constructions across the region.