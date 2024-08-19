Illegal Parking Under Langar House Flyover Causes Traffic Chaos Amidst Heavy Rains

Hyderabad: Commuters in Hyderabad are facing increasing traffic woes as illegal parking under the Langar House Flyover continues to cause significant disruptions, especially during the ongoing monsoon season.

The situation has worsened due to heavy rains, leaving motorists stranded for several minutes in stagnant traffic.

The traffic issues in the city have been escalating day by day, with frequent jams becoming a common occurrence in areas such as Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, and Langar House.

The rains have further compounded the problems, causing immense inconvenience for commuters, including office-goers, school children, and college students.

The illegal parking under flyovers and in front of commercial establishments is one of the primary reasons for the frequent traffic jams.

Despite these clear violations, the negligent enforcement of traffic rules by the authorities has only added to the misery of the people.

Commuters are often forced to wait for several minutes at traffic signals, exacerbating their frustration.

The situation calls for immediate attention from the traffic police to address the illegal parking and ensure smoother traffic flow in these heavily congested areas.

With the monsoon rains set to continue, the need for efficient traffic management has never been more critical.