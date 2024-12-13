Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket

Sports

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time on Friday. The 35-year-old has expressed his desire to continue playing domestic and franchise cricket around the world.

Safiya Begum13 December 2024 - 19:16
New Delhi: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time on Friday. The 35-year-old has expressed his desire to continue playing domestic and franchise cricket around the world.

Imad, earlier had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2023 too but his stellar performance in the Pakistan Super League, where he was named player of the match in all three playoff games for eventual champions Islamabad United, prompted a return to international cricket in the T20 format.

He went on to play for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA. However, Pakistan made an early exit from the tournament after losing to the USA and India in the group stage. His last international match came against Ireland in the T20 World Cup in June this year. He was unable to get his place back in the team.

Imad played 75 T20Is and 55 ODIs for Pakistan and accumulated 1,540 runs and scalped 117 wickets in the white-ball format. He didn’t play Test cricket for Pakistan.

“To all fans &amp; supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Also Raed: Next-gen of India not intimidated by the prospect of Australia: Shubman Gill

“Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country. While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways. Thank you for everything. Pakistan,” he added.

