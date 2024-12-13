Next-gen of India not intimidated by the prospect of Australia: Shubman Gill

Brisbane: Top-order batter Shubman Gill believes that India’s youngsters take a lot of confidence from their recent success in Australia.

Despite a comprehensive loss in Adelaide in the second Test, India’s young guns are unfazed by the prospect of facing Australia, a side that has historically done well at home.

The reason behind this, claimed Shubman Gill, was their recent success Down Under. The last time Australia won a Test series against India was in 2014/15. India have secured four Border-Gavaskar Trophy titles, two at home and two away, over the last 10 years, an ICC report said.

“Pressure? As in we’ve won the last four Test series against Australia,” Gill spoke in response to a query if India’s present lot of youngsters faced lesser challenges when touring the country than in

the past. “So I don’t know why there should be any pressure on us,” he said.

“It would’ve been something if we hadn’t won there before, but we’ve won on the last two occasions, and even in India. For this generation, we look at the bowlers and the seam position, instead of the reputation of the bowlers,” Gill said.

Gill, however, maintained that playing against Australia in Australia remained a unique challenge, that could be overcome by working on mental side of the game.

“The pace at which games are played here, especially the Test matches, it is one of the most difficult things to be able to maintain that intensity throughout the course of five days. And more than anything else, it’s the mental intensity and mental fitness that is required here,” Gill said.

“The conditions are challenging, but there’s a period of from 30-35 over to the second new ball when it gets easier to bat. But again, the mental intensity, are you there mentally because the wickets are so fast,” he said.

While India stunned Australia in the first Test, taking the opening encounter by 295 runs in Perth, the hosts bounced back to equalise with a 10-wicket win in Adelaide.

For Gill, this to-and-fro nature of the contest, with the balance shifting between sides and individuals is what makes a longer series in Test cricket special.

“That is the beauty of playing a long series. There might be a scenario where a bowler might be getting you out three or four times, and if you play the same bowler in the next Test,” Gill said.

“You know certain areas where you’re vulnerable and areas where you can get away as a batsman. So that’s the fun of playing a long series. More than skill, there’s a lot of mental tactics involved here,”

he said.

On his own batting, Gill said that he feels confident while at the crease, and has enjoyed batting thus far. He also went on to give reasons for his inability to get big scores despite getting starts (31 and 28) in both innings in Adelaide.

“Yes, while I am batting I’ve felt good. In the first innings, I was affected by what happened on the other end, I went into my shell and missed a straight one,” he said.

“In the second innings, all of us found it difficult to spot the ball and its seam position. Generally, as a batter you are better when you can spot the seam,” Gill said.

“I found that difficult to spot, but whatever time I’ve spent at the crease so far, I’ve enjoyed it to the core,” he added.

The third Test between the two sides starts on Saturday in Brisbane.