Hyderabad

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Hyderabad: Will Schools and Colleges Shut Down?

The Meteorological Department has issued Yellow and Orange alert, predicting heavy rains for the next three days in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 August 2025 - 19:31
Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued Yellow and Orange alert, predicting heavy rains for the next three days in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. The government Hydraa and GHMC are continuously warning citizens through social media, text messages, and public announcements not to step out of their homes unnecessarily. People with leisure or travel plans have been advised to postpone them.

The traffic police have also instructed IT company employees in the city to finish work early and head home ahead of time. However, the decision not to close schools and colleges has sparked debate among the public. Citizens are questioning why educational institutions remain open despite Rain alerts and continuous warnings.

Some citizens point out that schools and colleges were closed for three days last week, and holidays are also expected from August 15 to August 18. They believe the administration may be keeping schools open to minimize the loss of academic days.

All eyes are now on whether the administration will decide to close educational institutions in light of the heavy rain warnings.

