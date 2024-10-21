Impact of Bulldozer Raj in Telangana: Is a Developed Economy on the Brink of Collapse?

Hyderabad: K.T. Rama Rao, the Working President of the BRS, has stated that the introduction of a “Bulldozer Raj” culture in Telangana is leading to outcomes reminiscent of a “Bulldozer Economy.” In a recent post on X, he highlighted that for the first time, GST collections in Telangana have fallen below one percent compared to last year.

He noted that Telangana has consistently achieved at least a 15 percent increase in GST revenue. He attributed the current decline in revenue to the destructive policies of the Congress party, which he claims has caused the state to rank last in GST collections. According to him, the Excise Department is the only sector performing well and showing positive results.

K.T. Rama Rao emphasized that the Congress party is responsible for the potential collapse of a fully developed economy like Telangana’s. He expressed hope that the Chief Minister will address this concerning situation.

It is noteworthy that since the crackdown by authorities, there has been a decline in property transactions and registrations in Telangana. Several homes have been demolished under the Musi Project, and illegal encroachments have also been removed across various locations in the state.

