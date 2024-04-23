Important matters listed in Supreme Court on Tuesday

Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 23:

SC nine-judge bench to hear dispute between private landowners in Mumbai and the Maharashtra state government over the government’s attempts to take over dilapidated properties for restoration.

SC to hear plea of Indian Medical Association against Yoga Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna alleging a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive.

SC to hear pleas seeking action against hate speeches.

SC to hear suo motu plea on the issue of “remediation of polluted rivers”.