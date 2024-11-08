Important Update: Group-3 Exam Hall Tickets Available from 10th, Exams on 17th and 18th

Hyderabad: District Collector Gautam has announced that the Group-3 exams will be conducted on November 17 and 18. A total of 65,361 candidates are expected to appear across 115 centers in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The exams will be held in two sessions, with Paper-1 scheduled for November 17 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper-2 from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Paper 3 will follow on November 18, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from November 10 through the Commission’s website at https://www.tspsc.gov.in. For technical issues, candidates are advised to contact the TSPSC Technical Help Desk at 040-2354 2185 or 040-2354 2187, or email [email protected].