Imtiaz Jaleel’s Protest: Signaling a New Era of Political Activism for Muslims in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Imtiaz Jaleel, a leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Maharashtra, emphasized the need to protect the rights of Muslims in a significant statement today. He highlighted the recent incident in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP government demolished the house of Haji Shahzada Dilli, solely because he attempted to insult the honor of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Jaleel stated, “We will not achieve success until we strengthen our party leadership.” He urged Muslims to manifest their strength democratically and raise their voices for their rights.

महाराष्ट्र में AIMIM की कामयाब एहतेजाज के बाद तमाम पार्टियों को समझ में नहीं आ रहा है कि कैसे मजलिस की कामयाबी को रोका जाए ? लेकिन इंशा'अल्लाह महाराष्ट्र के आने वाले Assembly Elections में अल्लाह AIMIM को अज़ीमुश्शान कामयाबी से नवाज़ेगा pic.twitter.com/no3rhhEdRE — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 7, 2024

He further remarked that never before in the history of Maharashtra has there been such a large protest by Muslims. Thousands of vehicles participated in the rally, sending a clear message to Delhi and the BJP government that Muslims stand united for the honor of their Prophet.

Imtiaz Jaleel reassured his supporters that if anyone attempts to insult the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) again, the Muslims of Maharashtra will stand united against it. He asserted that they must fight for their rights and engage in a vigorous struggle to achieve success.

In conclusion, he claimed that in the coming days, the successes of the AIMIM would provide a new identity to the strength of Muslims in Maharashtra and ensure the victory of their struggle.