Inauguration Ceremony of the Skills Development Hub: A New Era in Skills Empowerment

Hyderabad: The inauguration ceremony of the Skills Development Hub (SDHub) took place on June 30, 2024 (Sunday).

An initiative managed by the Professional Solidarity Forum (PSF) and sponsored by the Support for Education and Economic Development (SEED) along with the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), marked a significant milestone in community empowerment and education.

The event was graced by distinguished guests and dignitaries, showcasing a collective commitment to skill development and educational advancement.

Distinguished Guests and Dignitaries The event featured Syed Mazheruddin Hussaini, Executive Director of SEED, Mujtaba Hasan Askari, Managing Trustee of HHF, and Abdul Mohi, President of PSF, as the guests of honor.

Their presence underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering educational opportunities. Other notable attendees included founders and directors of various NGOs and engineering and intermediate colleges. The ceremony was further honored by the presence ofDr. Mohd Khalid Mubashir-uz-Zafar, State President of Jamat e Islami Hind Telangana.

Ceremony Highlights

Abdul Razak, a core member of PSF, Mastered the program & introduced the audience to the forum’s objectives and agenda. The program commenced with a soulful Quran recitation by Hafiz Najeeb, setting a serene and respectful tone for the proceedings.

Abdul Mohi, President of PSF, while delivering opening remarks, welcomed dignitaries and guests highlighted the significance of skills development in individual growth and growth of the economy. He emphasized the mission and vision of PSF in empowering the community through skill development and how it is successful in changing lives of 100s of youths.

Mohammad Hammad Azam presented how the Professionals Solidarity Forum (PSF) contributes to the comprehensive development of professionals throughout their entire career lifecycle. He also highlighted the initiatives of PSF viz., Job & CV Portal, Mentor-Mentee program, Interview Clinic, College Connects and Corporate Connects programs and asked the audience to support PSF in spreading the words among needy.

This was followed by a comprehensive presentation on the ‘Skills Development Hub’ by Mohammed Furqan Baig, Director of SDHub. He highlighted the SD Hub’s mission to bridge the gap between education and practical skills, preparing individuals for the evolving job market.

Syed Mazheruddin Hussaini, Executive Director of SEED, elaborated on its contributions to educational and empowerment projects.

Mujtaba Hasan Askari, Managing Trustee of HHF, followed with a presentation on HHF, and its philanthropic endeavours. The Idea of Skills Development Hub is stemmed from a collective desire to bridge the gap between job seekers and industry requirements and make trainees job ready. As a result, we have dedicated ourselves to provide high quality, job-oriented programs Free of Cost.

Inspirational Address and Vote of Thanks

Dr. Mohd Khalid Mubashir-uz-Zafar, State President of Jamat e Islami Hind Telangana, delivered an inspiring speech and praised the collaborative efforts of PSF, SEED, and HHF in establishing the Skills Development Hub that will transform the lives of the students.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Mrs. Madheeya Tabassaum Shaik, Faculty at SDHub. She expressed gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, and organizers for their unwavering support and commitment to the cause.

Walkthrough and Refreshments

The inauguration ceremony culminated with a detailed walkthrough of the Skills Development Hub, providing guests with a firsthand look at the facilities and programs offered. The tour was followed by refreshments, allowing for networking and discussions among the attendees.

The inauguration of the Skills Development Hub signifies a promising step towards empowering individuals with the necessary skills and education to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. With the collective efforts of PSF, SEED, and HHF, the hub is poised to become a cornerstone of community development and a beacon of hope for future generations.