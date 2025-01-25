Income Tax Raids on Dil Raju: Film Producer Declared Clean, Slams Media Speculations

Hyderabad: Renowned Telugu film producer and distributor Dil Raju, whose real name is Velamkucha Venkata Ramana Reddy, clarified details regarding the recent Income Tax raids on his properties.

Addressing the media, he criticized speculative reports, asserting that the officials found no significant irregularities.

What Was Found in the IT Raids?

Dil Raju revealed that the Income Tax officials discovered:

Rs 5 lakh in cash at his residence

at his residence Rs 4.5 lakh from his partner Sirish

Rs 6.5 lakh at his daughter’s home

Rs 2.5 lakh from his office

“We provided all necessary documents to prove the legitimacy of the cash. We haven’t invested in or purchased properties in the last five years. After reviewing our documents, we were declared clean,” he stated during a press conference on Saturday.

Raids Conducted at Eight Locations

The Income Tax Department conducted the raids on January 21 at multiple properties owned by Dil Raju, including his office and homes in Hyderabad, as well as residences of his relatives. The raids were part of the department’s routine protocol, the producer explained.

Addressing Black Money Allegations

Dil Raju dismissed allegations of black money in the Telugu film industry, attributing transparency to the widespread adoption of online ticketing systems. “With over 80% of the audience booking tickets online, where is the scope for black money?” he questioned.

No Issues with Financial Records

The producer emphasized that his financial records were clean and consistent with past audits. “The Income Tax department previously conducted raids in 2008 to verify our production house documents. These are regular checks, and there is nothing unusual about them,” he added.

On Fake Collections in Movie Posters

Responding to concerns about fake box office collections on movie posters, Dil Raju said the matter should be addressed by the producers’ council of the Telugu film industry.

About Dil Raju

A prominent name in the Telugu film industry, Dil Raju owns Sri Venkateswara Creations, a leading production company known for producing several blockbuster films.