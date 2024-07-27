Ind v SL | India Secures 1-0 Lead in Three-Match Series with Commanding Victory

Colombo: India claimed a decisive win in the first match of the three-match series, taking a 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka. The victory was set up by India’s top-four batters, who propelled the team to a formidable total of 213 runs.

The World Champions were firm favourites at the halfway stage, but the Sri Lankan batters put up a valiant fight. Chasing the big target, Pathum Nissanka got off to a quick start, with Kusal Mendis overtaking him after the powerplay. The Sri Lankan openers scored at a brisk rate of close to 10 runs per over, establishing an 84-run opening stand.

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh broke this partnership in the ninth over by dismissing Mendis with a clever knuckle ball. Despite the setback, Nissanka continued his fine form, reaching his fifty and forming another half-century partnership with Kusal Perera. With 74 runs needed off the last six overs and nine wickets in hand, Sri Lanka seemed in a strong position.

However, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel turned the game around with a crucial double-wicket over. This breakthrough disrupted the Sri Lankan innings, leading to a dramatic collapse. Sri Lanka lost their last nine wickets for just 30 runs, unable to recover from Axar’s game-changing spell.

India’s comprehensive win sets the tone for the remainder of the series, demonstrating their dominance and depth in both batting and bowling. The next match will be crucial for Sri Lanka as they look to bounce back and keep the series alive.