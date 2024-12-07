IND vs AUS: Did Mohammed Siraj Bowl the Fastest Ball in Cricket History at 181.6 kmph?

The ongoing second Test match between India and Australia at Adelaide has sparked a social media frenzy after a video claimed that Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered a ball at an astonishing speed of 181.6 kmph, supposedly breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s long-standing world record for the fastest delivery in cricket history. However, the truth behind this claim has now come to light.

The Viral Incident

The claim emerged from an incident during the 25th over of Australia’s innings, where broadcasters mistakenly displayed the speed of a delivery by Siraj as 181.6 kmph. The unusual figure stunned fans and gave rise to speculation that Siraj had shattered Akhtar’s record of 161.3 kmph, which the former Pakistan pacer achieved during the 2003 World Cup against England.

However, it has been clarified that the displayed speed was an error on the broadcaster’s part. The actual delivery was nowhere close to the record-breaking mark, and Siraj’s usual pace hovered within his standard range during the match.

Siraj vs Labuschagne: A Fiery Exchange

Adding to the drama, Siraj and Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne had a heated moment during the same over. As Siraj was about to deliver the final ball, Labuschagne halted play, distracted by movement near the sight screen. Siraj, visibly annoyed by the delay, threw the ball towards Labuschagne in frustration and exchanged a few words. The video of this exchange has also gone viral on social media.