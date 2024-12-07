Mohammed Siraj vs Travis Head: Heated Moments Spark Fan Frenzy at Adelaide Oval

The ongoing cricket rivalry between India and Australia once again took center stage during the second Test match in Adelaide. A dramatic exchange between India’s Mohammed Siraj and Australia’s Travis Head on the second day of the match captured the attention of fans and added fuel to an already charged atmosphere.

Siraj vs. Head Clash

The tension began when Travis Head, known for his aggressive batting, scored a blazing century off just 111 balls—setting a record for the fastest Day-Night Test century in history. His remarkable innings included 17 fours and 4 sixes, with a total of 140 runs from 141 deliveries.

However, Mohammed Siraj had the final word when he cleans bowled Head in the 82nd over of Australia’s first innings. Frustrated by a boundary and a six hit by Head earlier in the over, Siraj responded with a pinpoint yorker that dismissed the Australian batter. After the wicket, Siraj made a fiery gesture towards Head, signaling him to leave the field. In response, Head reportedly said something back, creating a heated moment between the two players.

Fans React at Adelaide Oval

Adelaide, being Travis Head’s home ground, saw Australian fans reacting passionately to the incident. Siraj’s gesture didn’t sit well with the crowd, who began booing him every time he handled the ball. The hostile reception didn’t faze Siraj, who later dismissed Mitchell Starc, silencing some of the taunts.

Head’s Performance in Focus

Despite the controversy, Travis Head’s century remained the highlight of Australia’s innings. His explosive batting at the Adelaide Oval demonstrated his capability to dominate on home soil, even though the match witnessed moments of intense player clashes and fan reactions.

The second Test continues to showcase the fierce rivalry between India and Australia, reminding fans why these matches are among the most anticipated in cricket. As both teams battle for supremacy, heated exchanges like these add to the excitement and drama of the series.