Ind vs SL 1st ODI: Arshdeep Singh – Rohit Sharma Memes Flood Social Media After Thrilling Tie in Colombo

In a nail-biting finish to the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday, Team India narrowly missed out on victory, resulting in a dramatic tie.

The Men in Blue failed to secure just one run from 14 balls, leaving fans frustrated with Arshdeep Singh, who faced the last ball of the innings.

Fans Compare Arshdeep Singh to Shannon Gabriel After Costly Dismissal

The match was tense, with India initially struggling at 132/5. However, key performances by Axar Patel and Shivam Dube brought India within striking distance of victory. With only 1 run needed from 14 balls, Sri Lankan bowler Charith Asalanka took crucial wickets, including those of Dube and Arshdeep, resulting in only the second-ever ODI tie between the two nations.

Social media erupted in memes and comparisons, with fans drawing parallels between Arshdeep Singh and West Indies cricketer Shannon Gabriel. In a similar situation during a Test match against Pakistan in 2017, Gabriel failed to see out the final ball, opting for an aggressive shot that led to his dismissal, despite needing only a draw.

The unexpected result sparked a wave of memes and reactions online. One user humorously criticized Arshdeep’s choice to go for a big shot, stating, “So what if most batsmen struggled initially to bat on this wicket, Arshdeep Singh Gayle thinks he can hit a one-handed six from the handle of his bat…”

Another fan expressed their frustration, saying, “ya wahiyat shot khela Arshdeep Singh ne, just blind slogging when you need just one run to win. Horrible cricket. Cost us the match.”

Despite the criticism, some fans defended Arshdeep, highlighting the unwarranted backlash. A supportive tweet read, “Arshdeep Singh had to limit comments on this Insta post, so his father doesn’t become target of hate. He led India to World Cup victory but it’s never enough if you are Sikh. You are just one bad performance away from Hate filled campaigns. We are proud of you Arsh veer.”

Looking Ahead

As the series progresses, Team India will need to regroup and focus on capitalizing on opportunities to secure victories in the remaining matches. The first ODI has set a thrilling tone for the rest of the series, promising more exciting cricket action.