Independence Day | Record-Breaking 5,400-Foot Flag Rally at Charminar

Hyderabad: The historic streets of Hyderabad’s old city came alive with patriotic spirit on Wednesday as thousands gathered to celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day.

The highlight of the festivities was a remarkable rally featuring a 5,400-foot-long Indian flag, which wove its way from the iconic Charminar to Medina Circle.

Organized by Ilyas Bukhari, owner of Muhammad Cap Mart, the event drew considerable attention and participation from the local community.

As the massive flag unfurled across the streets, onlookers and participants chanted patriotic slogans, creating a vibrant atmosphere of national pride.

The rally not only honored India’s independence but also showcased the unity and enthusiasm of Hyderabad’s residents.

The procession served as a visual and emotional tribute to the country’s journey and achievements over the decades.

The sheer scale of the flag and the enthusiastic turnout highlighted the enduring spirit of patriotism and the strong sense of community in Hyderabad.