India and EU Reaffirm Commitment to Human Rights, Democracy, and Rule of Law

New Delhi: India and the European Union (EU) reiterated their commitment to democracy, freedom, rule of law, and human rights during the 11th India–EU Human Rights Dialogue held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The discussions focused on civil, political, social, economic, and cultural rights, with both sides highlighting their shared values and ongoing efforts to promote human rights globally.

Key Discussions at the India-EU Human Rights Dialogue

The dialogue was co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Europe West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India. The discussions covered a broad range of human rights topics, including:

Civil and Political Rights

Freedom of Religion or Belief & Countering Religious Hatred

Freedom of Expression & Opinion (Online & Offline)

Elimination of Discrimination & Gender Rights (LGBTQI+ Rights, Women’s Empowerment, Rights of the Child)

Technology and Human Rights

Rights of Migrants and Business & Human Rights

Both India and the EU welcomed the open and transparent discussions under the framework of the India–EU Human Rights Dialogue, which has served as a key platform for bilateral cooperation on human rights issues.

India and EU Celebrate 2024 Elections as Milestones for Democracy

The two sides congratulated voters in India and the EU for participating in the two largest democratic elections in 2024—the Indian General Elections and the European Elections—as strong demonstrations of political and electoral rights in action.

Both parties reflected on their respective approaches, achievements, and challenges in advancing human rights, exchanging views on developments since their last dialogue in July 2022.

Commitment to Civil Society, Press Freedom & Human Rights Mechanisms

During the discussions, India and the EU emphasized the importance of protecting civil society actors, journalists, and other human rights defenders by ensuring:

Freedom of association, expression, and peaceful assembly Independence and diversity of civil society organizations Strengthening national and international human rights mechanisms

The EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment, while India reaffirmed its stance on recognizing the Right to Development as a distinct, universal, inalienable, and fundamental human right.

India and EU Strengthen Cooperation at UN Human Rights Council

Both India and the EU underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation at multilateral forums, particularly at the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

They committed to:

Regular exchanges between their Permanent Missions in Geneva Identifying further opportunities for joint action on human rights issues Enhancing cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) in line with international humanitarian law

Key Takeaways from India-EU Human Rights Dialogue

Shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human rights

Discussions on civil, political, and economic rights

Focus on gender equality, religious freedom, and technology’s role in human rights

Strengthening human rights mechanisms at national and international levels

Closer India-EU collaboration at the UN Human Rights Council

With India and the EU reaffirming their commitment to human rights, this dialogue marks another step toward deepening bilateral cooperation on democratic values and fundamental rights.