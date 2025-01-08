Jagan Reddy Asserts: “Our Phones Are Our Weapons in Political Battle”

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday urged his party’s cadres to focus on unity and bolster their presence on social media to combat misinformation and promote the party’s achievements.

Importance of Social Media for Political Success

During a meeting with the Nellore district cadres, Jagan highlighted the significant role of social media in shaping public opinion and countering opposition narratives. He instructed party workers to ensure the establishment of district, constituency, and Mandal committees by Sankranti to ensure a strong party framework as elections approach.

“Social media is a powerful tool in today’s political environment. Our phones are our weapons in this fight. Every party worker must actively use platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to highlight our accomplishments and expose the failures of the current government,” Jagan emphasized, stressing the need for an aggressive online presence.

Criticism of the Ruling Coalition’s Performance

Jagan seized the opportunity to criticize the current coalition government, accusing them of failing to meet their election promises in the first seven months of their tenure. “Governments usually get a year to settle in, but this coalition has already lost public trust. Promises have been ignored, and the people are discussing this betrayal,” he remarked.

Achievements of YSRCP Government Under Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan showcased his administration’s successes, particularly in welfare initiatives. He cited the expansion of the Aarogyasri healthcare program and the timely disbursement of funds under the Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes. He proudly stated that his government delivered on 99% of the promises made in the 2019 manifesto, a level of accomplishment he argued had not been matched by any other government.

Targeting the TDP Government Under Chandrababu Naidu

Jagan also took aim at the previous TDP government, led by Chandrababu Naidu, accusing it of burdening the people with excessive debt and regressive policies. “Chandrababu Naidu’s governance left the state with a debt burden of Rs 15,000 crore and imposed toll taxes on rural roads. His government hiked registration fees on lands and houses, creating further hardship for the people,” he added.

Support for YSRCP Workers

In his speech, Jagan reaffirmed his unwavering support for YSRCP workers, particularly those facing injustice. “We will stand by every worker who faces injustice. Those who have wronged our people and workers will be held accountable under the law. I promise to protect you from the unlawful actions of this government,” he stated.

Plans for District Visits to Strengthen Party Unity

Jagan also announced plans to visit various districts beginning in late January or February to directly connect with grassroots workers and strengthen the YSRCP’s presence on the ground.

Conclusion: Jagan’s Focus on Social Media and Accountability

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s call for increased social media engagement and his firm stance on fulfilling election promises highlight the YSRCP’s drive to hold the current coalition accountable. As Jagan prepares to visit districts and engage with party workers, his leadership aims to keep the party united and maintain momentum in the lead-up to upcoming elections.