INDIA Bloc Leaders Honor Jharkhand’s Legacy and Tribal Rights on Foundation Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Jharkhand Foundation Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Jharkhand, reaffirming the INDIA bloc’s determination to protect the state’s rich culture, heritage, and tribal rights.

The state, known for its abundant natural resources and cultural vibrancy, was officially formed on November 15, 2000, coinciding with the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

This article delves into the significance of Jharkhand Foundation Day, the tributes to Birsa Munda, and the INDIA bloc’s commitment to the state’s progress and tribal welfare.

Rahul Gandhi Honors Jharkhand’s Foundation Day and Birsa Munda

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi greeted the people of Jharkhand, highlighting the state’s natural, cultural, and mineral wealth. He emphasized the INDIA bloc’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the culture, rights, and resources of the state’s indigenous and tribal communities.

Gandhi’s Message:

Celebrating Jharkhand’s Heritage : “Hearty greetings to all the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of Jharkhand, which has abundant natural, cultural, and mineral wealth,” Gandhi wrote in Hindi.

: “Hearty greetings to all the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of Jharkhand, which has abundant natural, cultural, and mineral wealth,” Gandhi wrote in Hindi. Commitment to Tribal Welfare: Paying tribute to Birsa Munda, Gandhi remarked, “Respectful tributes to the tribal great hero, Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji, on his birth anniversary. His struggle for tribal identity and his sacrifice to protect water, forest, and land will always inspire us.”

Birsa Munda, affectionately known as “Dharti Aaba” (Father of the Earth), led a movement against British colonial rule, advocating for the protection of tribal lands and rights. His legacy continues to inspire efforts to safeguard the identity and autonomy of tribal communities across India.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s Tributes to Jharkhand and Birsa Munda

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge joined Rahul Gandhi in extending greetings on Jharkhand Foundation Day and paid homage to Birsa Munda. Kharge’s remarks emphasized the sacrifices made by tribal leaders like Munda and the need to honor their legacy by fostering progress and preserving cultural identity.

Kharge’s Message:

On Birsa Munda’s Legacy : “On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji, I bow down to him, who rebelled against British rule to protect water, forest, land, and tribal civilization and culture. He is and will remain the source of inspiration for crores of Indians,” Kharge shared on X.

: “On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji, I bow down to him, who rebelled against British rule to protect water, forest, land, and tribal civilization and culture. He is and will remain the source of inspiration for crores of Indians,” Kharge shared on X. Wishing Prosperity for Jharkhand: “Heartiest congratulations to all the brothers and sisters of Jharkhand, a state full of natural resources, on Jharkhand Foundation Day. We wish that tomorrow will be pleasant, prosperous, and happy for all of you.”

Birsa Munda: A Tribal Icon and Freedom Fighter

The life and legacy of Birsa Munda hold immense significance in India’s history. Born on November 15, 1875, Munda spearheaded the tribal resistance against British exploitation of natural resources and indigenous rights. His movement, popularly known as the Ulgulan (Rebellion), called for tribal self-rule and the preservation of water, forest, and land—resources intrinsic to their livelihood and culture.

Legacy and Impact:

Protector of Tribal Rights: Munda’s leadership awakened tribal communities to resist colonial policies that encroached on their lands and cultural practices. Symbol of Tribal Identity: His vision for an autonomous tribal society continues to inspire policy discussions on tribal welfare and rights. Jharkhand’s Formation: The state’s foundation on Munda’s birth anniversary underscores his lasting impact on the region and its people.

INDIA Bloc’s Vision for Jharkhand

The INDIA bloc, led by Congress, has reiterated its commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by Jharkhand’s people. The bloc’s focus includes:

Cultural Preservation: Ensuring that Jharkhand’s tribal heritage and traditions are protected through supportive policies. Resource Management: Advocating for equitable and sustainable utilization of the state’s vast natural and mineral wealth. Empowering Tribal Communities: Promoting policies that safeguard tribal lands, provide education, and create opportunities for economic growth.

Celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti

The leaders also extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, emphasizing the teachings of love, equality, and service that the Sikh Guru espoused.



Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged the relevance of Guru Nanak’s values in building a society rooted in harmony and mutual respect. Their dual messages on Jharkhand Foundation Day and Guru Nanak Jayanti underscore a commitment to inclusivity and progress across diverse cultural and social spectrums.

Conclusion: Honoring the Spirit of Jharkhand

Jharkhand Foundation Day serves as a reminder of the state’s unique cultural heritage and the resilience of its people. By paying tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and reaffirming their dedication to protecting tribal rights, leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are reinforcing the INDIA bloc’s commitment to inclusive governance.

As Jharkhand celebrates its foundation and honors the legacy of Birsa Munda, the state continues to stand as a symbol of India’s rich diversity, resilience, and progress. With a focus on safeguarding cultural heritage and empowering tribal communities, the path forward holds promise for a brighter, more equitable future.