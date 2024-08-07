India brings back non-essential staff, families from HCI Dhaka, diplomats remain

New Delhi: Amid the political turbulence in Bangladesh and the ensuing incidents of violence, India on Wednesday brought back all non-essential staff and families from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, which continues to remain functional.

Sources said that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka continues to remain functional, while the non-essential staff and families have returned to India on Wednesday morning.

“Our diplomats and officials continue in Dhaka. Non-essential staff and families have returned this morning,” the sources said.

“To reiterate all the helplines of HCI Dhaka are working. The helpline numbers are being shared again below for reference:

+8801958383679

+8801958383680

+8801937400591,” the sources added.

The four Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna are also functional, as of now.

Bangladesh plunged into political turmoil following mass protests against the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday and left the country. After she left, the protesters descended on her Awami Party men and supporters with reports of violence and lynching coming in from various parts of the country.

The protesters also attacked police stations. Attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, have also been reported. Former Ministers of Hasina’s government, pro-Awami League journalists are being prevented from leaving the country, and being handed over to the army.