India

India calls for immediate de-escalation as Israel-Iran tensions grow

India on Sunday expressed serious concern over the escalating tension between Israel and Iran, and called for exercising restraint, stepping back from violence and returning to the path of diplomacy.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Isreal and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region."

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Isreal and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region.”

Calling for immediate de-escalation, the MEA said, “We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy.”

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,” MEA said in an X post of its official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
