India-Canada Tensions Soar as Trudeau Accuses India of Criminal Ties

Ottawa: The diplomatic rift between India and Canada has escalated as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has intensified his accusations against India. Trudeau doubled down on claims that India has been “supporting criminal activity against Canadians” and “engaging in coercive behavior targeting South Asian Canadians.” His remarks come amid a deepening diplomatic standoff between the two countries, triggered by allegations linking Indian government agents to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Khalistani separatist, in June 2023.

India has firmly denied these allegations, calling them “absurd” and “motivated,” and has criticized the Trudeau government for failing to provide any concrete evidence. The tension escalated further with the mutual expulsion of diplomats, as Canada expelled six Indian officials, including India’s acting High Commissioner to Canada, Stewart Wheeler, and his deputy. India responded by withdrawing six Canadian diplomats, citing security concerns.

Trudeau’s recent comments represent a significant escalation, as he claimed that India’s government is working with organized crime in Canada to gather information on Canadian citizens, which he alleges has led to violent acts such as extortion and murder. He further stated that Canadian officials had shared intelligence with allies, including the United States, through the Five Eyes alliance.

The row has worsened bilateral relations, with India rejecting Trudeau’s accusations and continuing to demand evidence. Delhi has also criticized Trudeau’s administration for its perceived hostility towards India, noting that the allegations seem politically motivated, especially as Trudeau’s popularity has been waning domestically ahead of Canada’s 2025 election.

The situation remains tense, with both countries maintaining a hardline stance, and the diplomatic fallout continues to unfold.