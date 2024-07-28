India Clinch T20I Series Against Sri Lanka Riding on Jaiswal, Surya’s Pyrotechnics

Pallekele, Sri Lanka: In a spectacular display of cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Suryakumar Yadav led India to victory in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, securing an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

The rain-curtailed match saw India triumph by seven wickets with nine balls to spare, marking a triumphant start for head coach Gautam Gambhir and new captain Suryakumar Yadav in their roles.

Despite the absence of Shubman Gill due to a neck spasm and another disappointing performance from Sanju Samson (0), Jaiswal (30 off 15 balls) and Suryakumar (26 off 12 balls) made light work of the chase.

They confidently tackled the tricky target of 78 runs in 8 overs, following a commendable effort by the Indian bowlers that restricted Sri Lanka to 161 for 9.

The Indian team demonstrated their prowess as true T20 World Champions, outplaying Sri Lanka in all departments.

This victory not only highlights the depth and talent of the Indian squad but also sets a promising tone for the future under the guidance of Gambhir and the leadership of Suryakumar.