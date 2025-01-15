Sports

India Completes Whitewash with 304-Run Victory Over Ireland in 3rd Women’s ODI

India secured a dominant 304-run victory over Ireland in the 3rd Women's ODI, completing a clean sweep of the series. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal's centuries powered India to a record total of 435.

Mohammed Yousuf15 January 2025 - 20:15
Rajkot: India achieved a dominant 304-run win over Ireland in the third and final Women’s ODI, securing a clean sweep in the series. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal delivered exceptional performances, both scoring centuries to guide India to their highest-ever total of 435 runs.

Stellar Opening Partnership Leads India to Huge Total

Mandhana’s 135 and Rawal’s 154 led India’s charge with a monumental 233-run opening partnership, providing a strong foundation for the team. Their brilliance with the bat helped India post an unassailable score, leaving Ireland with a steep target to chase.

Ireland Struggles in Reply, Bundled Out for 131

In response, Ireland’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure and was dismissed for just 131 runs in 31.4 overs. Deepti Sharma (3/27) and Tanuja Kanwar (2/31) spearheaded India’s bowling attack, while Sarah Forbes top-scored for Ireland with 41 runs.

Brief Score:
India 435/5 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 154, Smriti Mandhana 135; Orla Prendergast 2/71)
Ireland 131 all out in 31.4 overs (Sarah Forbes 41; Deepti Sharma 3/27, Tanuja Kanwar 2/31).

