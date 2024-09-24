India Confirms First Case of Dangerous Monkeypox Variant ‘Clade 1B’

New Delhi: India has confirmed its first case of the dangerous monkeypox variant ‘Clade 1B’, raising concerns across the country. This strain is known for its rapid spread and has been wreaking havoc in several countries, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Indian government has initiated emergency measures to contain the spread of this virus.

The confirmed case of Clade 1B was found in a 38-year-old man from the Malappuram district, who recently returned from the United Arab Emirates. This marks India as the third country outside Africa to confirm the presence of this variant.

Kerala on High Alert

In response to this new case, the Kerala Health Department has issued a high alert. Several hospitals are establishing special wards for patients to prevent further spread of the virus. The state government has announced plans to issue revised guidelines for the prevention and treatment of monkeypox soon.

Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George stated that isolation facilities have been set up across all districts, and surveillance is being intensified, especially at airports. Five laboratories have been equipped for testing, with plans to increase the number of labs if necessary.

Previous Cases and Global Impact

Prior to this confirmation, a patient from Kerala had tested positive for the monkeypox virus last week. Monkeypox is not new to India, with over 30 cases reported from 2022 to 2024.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, as the virus is rapidly spreading across various countries. The Kerala government is fully prepared to tackle this new challenge.

Conclusion

This situation poses a serious threat to public health, and the Indian government is taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus. Public awareness and adherence to precautionary measures are crucial at this time.