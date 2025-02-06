India Defeats England by Four Wickets in 1st ODI

Nagpur: Shubman Gill played a steady and composed innings of 87 runs, guiding India to a four-wicket victory over England in the opening One-day International (ODI) on Thursday. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India Chase Down 249 with Ease

Chasing a target of 249, India achieved the target in 38.4 overs. Despite a shaky start where they lost openers Rohit Sharma (2) and Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Shreyas Iyer’s quickfire 59, coupled with Gill’s steady 87 and Axar Patel’s useful 52, saw India comfortably cross the line.

Also Read: This Australian All-Rounder Announces Surprise Retirement from ODIs

England’s Early Promise Fizzles Out

Earlier, England was bundled out for 248 in 47.4 overs. Despite a strong start with contributions from Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethell (51), India’s debutant Harshit Rana (3/53) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) provided key breakthroughs to keep the visitors in check.

Brief Scores: