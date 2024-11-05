India Game Developer Conference 2024 Set to Take Place at HICC, Hyderabad from November 13-15

Hyderabad: The India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) is making a triumphant return for its 16th annual edition, promising to be bigger, bolder, and packed with excitement. South Asia’s largest and longest-running gaming conference will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) from November 13 to 15, attracting over 5,000 attendees and more than 250 speakers.

This year’s conference will delve into every aspect of gaming, featuring an impressive lineup of over 150 sessions. Among the marquee speakers is industry veteran Jordan Weisman, renowned for creating iconic franchises like BattleTech, MechWarrior, and Shadowrun. His presence is sure to enrich the event and provide valuable insights to attendees.

In its enhanced format, IGDC will showcase more than a hundred booths across a vast expo area. Attendees can look forward to a dynamic experience filled with the IGDC Awards Night, the Indie Initiative, Policy Round Tables, Workshops, and much more.

Also Read: IPL auction set to be held in Riyadh at end of November

A highlight of the conference is the highly anticipated ‘Investor-Publisher Connect’ session, which has become a sought-after feature. This invite-only platform aims to attract over 100 investors and publishers, focusing on fostering potential deals with studios and developers seeking investment or publishing partnerships. Last year, the event facilitated over 1,800 curated meetings involving more than 70 investors and publishers.

This year’s IGDC Awards will introduce an exciting new category—the ‘International Game Award’—in addition to the usual ten award categories and two special jury awards. Nominees were announced on October 28, 2024, and the grand awards ceremony is set for November 14, 2024, in Hyderabad.

Mr. Sridhar Muppidi, President of the Game Developers Association of India (GDAI), remarked, “With over 442 million gamers and an industry growing at an astonishing 30% annually, India’s vibrant youth, extensive smartphone penetration, and burgeoning digital ecosystem have positioned it as one of the world’s fastest-emerging gaming markets. The India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) serves as the ideal platform for this thriving ecosystem, where industry leaders, developers, and innovators come together to collaborate, share insights, and shape the future of gaming in India and beyond.”