India name squad for T20 World Cup for Blind to be held in Pakistan

Bengaluru: Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced a 26-member squad to undergo rigorous cricket coaching from October 27 in New Delhi for the upcoming fourth edition of the T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind to be held in Pakistan.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is waiting to receive the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Sports/Government of India.

The Indian team will travel to participate in the T20 World Cup for the Blind upon receiving the NOC from the concerned ministries/Government of India.

This is the first time the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) is organising the T20 World Cup in Pakistan and the first three World Cups were held in India by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India & Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

The first three T20 World Cups were won by India against Pakistan (2 times in 2012 and 2017) and Bangladesh in 2022.

“The World Cups are the biggest platforms for Blind cricketers to exhibit their cricketing skills. Representing the country and play the World Cup in Pakistan is the rarest opportunity for all the players.

World Cup victories have always helped CABI to promote cricket for the Blind and the players got the much-needed awards & recognitions.

We are positive that the Ministry/Government of India will grant the NOC at the earliest to make sure we keep the team ready to represent the country and continue to be the World Champions,” said Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Chairman of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

The squad will undergo coaching camp on different grounds in New Delhi and the selection committee will then select the best 17-member squad to represent India in the 4th T20 World Cup.

India had participated in the Triangular series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka last February and won the series at the ICC Cricket Ground in Dubai, UAE.

The selected 26 players are picked by the selection committee based on their performances in the recent year’s performance and experience.

There are 10 B1 category players (totally blind), seven B2 category players (2 meters sight) and nine B3 players (up to 6 meters sight) among the 26 players who will undergo the coaching camp in New Delhi from October 27.

The inauguration of the 4th T20 World Cup will be held on November 22 and the finals will be held on December 3 which is marked as International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Squad: Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy (B1), Debaraj Behera (B1), Gudadappa Sannaningappa Arakeri (B1), Maharaja Sivasubramanian (B1), Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda (B1), Nilesh Yadav (B1), Sanjay Kumar Shah (B1), Shaukat Ali (B1), Praveen Kumar Sharma (B1), Jibin Prakash Melekottayil (B1), Venkateswara Rao Dunna (B2), Pankaj Bhue (B2), Lokesha (B2), Rambir Singh (B2), Nakula Badanayak (B2), Irfan Diwan (B2), Sonu Singh Rawat (B2), Durga Rao Tompaki (B3), Sunil Ramesh (B3), Sukhram Majhi (B3), Ravi Amiti (B3), Dhinagar Gopu (B3), Dineshbhai Chamaydabhai Rathva (B3), Ghewar Rebari (B3), Gambhiir Singh Chauahan (B3), Nikhil Bathula (B3).