India Poised to Lead the World in Transformative Technologies: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: India is on the brink of becoming a global leader in transformative technologies, according to Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

Singh made this declaration during his address at the “Technology Dialogue 2025” event held at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru.

At the event, he unveiled “Vision India Techade,” a roadmap that positions India at the forefront of technological innovation and leadership.

India’s Vision to Become a Global Hub for Innovation

In his address, Singh emphasized that science and technology are at the heart of India’s vision to evolve into a global hub for innovation, economic growth, and solutions to critical global challenges such as climate change, public health, and sustainable development.

He pointed to key initiatives that form the backbone of India’s technological ambitions, including the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), the National Quantum Mission, and the India AI Mission.

Singh also underscored India’s commitment to making the 2020s a “Techade for India,” a decade that aims to propel the country to the forefront of global technological advancements.

He highlighted that the country’s focus on cutting-edge technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and green hydrogen is integral to its vision of leadership in the global technology space.

Global Collaborations and Strategic Partnerships

As India seeks to position itself as a global technology leader, Singh stressed the importance of strategic international collaborations.

He pointed out that these partnerships are essential for advancing critical technologies like AI, quantum computing, and sustainable solutions such as green hydrogen.

Singh noted that India must work closely with like-minded nations to address shared challenges while enhancing the country’s integration into the global value chain.

Singh emphasized the role of cross-sectoral synergies in driving technological progress, particularly the potential of combining AI with biotechnology or quantum computing with secure communication systems.

By creating such synergies, India aims to amplify both societal and economic benefits. Furthermore, Singh called for ethical technology governance, responsible innovation, and robust intellectual property protections to ensure that technological progress benefits everyone.

India’s Thriving Startup Ecosystem

The event also spotlighted India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, which has seen over 100 unicorns emerge in recent years.

Singh highlighted that India’s supportive policy environment and strong entrepreneurial spirit have attracted foreign direct investment in frontier technologies, helping establish the country as a key player in global innovation.

He also pointed out that robust intellectual property rights (IPR) frameworks are crucial in attracting global investors and fostering equitable technology sharing.

Singh emphasized that the Indian diaspora plays a vital role in strengthening international partnerships, with initiatives like the VAIBHAV Summit and the OCI Scientist Scheme, which connect Indian innovators abroad with domestic stakeholders for co-innovation and capacity-building.

Also Read | Government e-Marketplace Surpasses Rs 4 Lakh Crore GMV in FY25 Within 10 Months

India’s Technological Journey for Global Progress

Singh concluded his address by affirming that India’s technological journey is not just about domestic progress but about contributing meaningfully to global advancements.

With its vast talent pool, dynamic startup ecosystem, and expanding international collaborations, India is well-positioned to lead the world into a future powered by transformative technologies.

India’s vision of becoming a global leader in transformative technologies reflects its broader goal of fostering sustainable and inclusive growth.

With its forward-thinking policies, strategic international collaborations, and emphasis on ethical innovation, India is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of technology and global progress.