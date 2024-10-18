India reaches 57/0 at tea after New Zealand”s 402 all out

Bengaluru: India reached 57 for no loss in their second innings at tea after New Zealand were all out for 402 on the third day of the opening Test here on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma were in the middle, batting on 29 and 27 respectively.

Resuming on their overnight score of 180 for three, New Zealand batted long to end with a massive first-innings lead of 356 runs and put the hosts under pressure who trailed by 299 runs at tea.

Rachin Ravindra struck 134 off 157 balls, while Tim Southee chipped in with a 73-ball 65 lower down the order, after opener Devon Conway’s 91.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja took 3/72, Kuldeep Yadav grabbed 3/99 while Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets.

Brief scores:

India: 46 all out and 57 for no loss in 15 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 29, Rohit Sharma 27).

New Zealand 1st innings: 402 in 91.3 overs (Devon Conway 91, Rachin Ravindra 134, Tim Southee 65; Mohammed Siraj 2/84, Kuldeep Yadav 3/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/72).