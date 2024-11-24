India vs Australia 1st Test: India Sets Australia a Target of 534 Runs, Australia 12/3 at Day 3 Stumps

Perth: India took a commanding lead in the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium, Perth, after a dominating performance on Day 3. The visitors declared their second innings at 487/6, setting Australia an imposing target of 534 runs to win the opening match of the five-match Test series.

India’s Day 3 was highlighted by stellar centuries from Virat Kohli and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom took the game to Australia. At Tea, India had extended their lead to 405 runs, with Jaiswal’s maiden Test ton in Australia standing out as a key highlight of the day’s play.

Jaiswal, showing immense composure, scored 100 runs off 181 balls, leading India’s push towards a massive target. He was well-supported by Kohli, who added 120 runs, marking another significant milestone in his illustrious career. Together, they helped India build a mammoth score, batting through challenging conditions against the Australian attack.

Also Read: IPL Mega Auction 2024 in Jeddah

Australia’s Response: 12/3 at Stumps

As the day concluded, Australia’s chase began under difficult circumstances. The hosts ended Day 3 on 12/3, with three key wickets falling in their pursuit of 534 runs. Australia now faces an uphill task on the final day to avoid defeat.

India’s bowlers, led by the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj, will look to press on the advantage on Day 4 and wrap up the game. Australia’s top order, which includes David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Steve Smith, will need to produce a heroic effort to chase down the steep target and level the series.

Jaiswal and Rahul’s Strong Opening Stand

Earlier in the day, India extended their lead with a strong opening partnership between Jaiswal and KL Rahul, which stood at 172 runs off 57 overs. The partnership was a remarkable one, with Jaiswal taking charge at one end while Rahul batted sensibly at the other. Their stand of 172 runs was the longest opening partnership for India in SENA conditions (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).

Jaiswal, having already impressed with his fluent stroke play, reached his first Test hundred in Australia and displayed maturity beyond his years. Rahul, often overshadowed by his partner, played a steady knock of 62 runs from 153 balls, ensuring India built a significant foundation for the team’s second innings.

A Challenging Final Day Ahead

With Australia reeling at 12/3, the final day of the Test match promises an exciting finish. India will be looking to bowl Australia out on Day 4 and take a commanding 1-0 lead in the series. With a target as steep as 534 runs, Australia’s top order will have to dig deep to keep the contest alive.

The match remains delicately poised, with India on top but Australia still having some fight left in them. The key for India will be to break through the Australian middle and lower order early on Day 4. The Optus Stadium, which has been a fortress for Australia for the past six years, will provide a tough test for both teams as they battle for supremacy.

Stay tuned for live updates on the thrilling conclusion to this high-stakes Test match.