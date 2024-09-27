India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup Match: Tickets Priced at Just ₹342

Dubai: The Women’s T20 World Cup, hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is set to begin on October 3. The Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has arrived in Dubai for the tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced ticket prices for the matches, and online booking has commenced.

Fans are excited to learn that tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match are available for as low as 15 AED, approximately ₹342. The India-Pakistan women’s teams will face each other on October 6. On the same day, the West Indies and Scotland will also play at the same venue. The ICC has issued a single ticket for both matches.

Ticket prices vary according to the seating section, with some priced at 25 AED, around ₹570.

The tournament will feature a total of 10 teams, divided into two groups of five. India is placed in Group A, along with New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

India and Pakistan have played each other 15 times in this format, with India winning 12 of those matches. In the 2023 T20 World Cup, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets.