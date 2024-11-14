India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma’s Maiden Century Powers India to 11-Run Victory

Sports

In a thrilling encounter at SuperSport Park, India clinched an 11-run victory over South Africa in the third T20I, taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Mohammed Yousuf14 November 2024 - 01:09
Centurion, South Africa: In a thrilling encounter at SuperSport Park, India clinched an 11-run victory over South Africa in the third T20I, taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Tilak Varma’s outstanding 107 not out off 56 balls marked his maiden T20I century and set the foundation for India’s impressive 219 for 6. His powerful knock included 8 fours and 7 sixes, anchoring India’s innings after an early setback.

After being invited to bat, India lost opener Sanju Samson on the second ball. However, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma (50 off 25 balls) built a strong 107-run partnership, propelling India into a dominant position. While other batters struggled, Varma’s resilience saw him score his hundred in just 51 balls.

In response, South Africa gave a spirited chase, but India’s bowlers held their nerve, restricting the Proteas to 208 for 7. This win brings India closer to a series victory, with one match left to play.

Key Highlights:

Tilak Varma’s maiden T20I hundred (107* off 56 balls).

Abhishek Sharma’s quick-fire 50 off 25 balls.

India posted a massive total of 219 for 6.

South Africa managed 208 for 7 in response.

With this win, India leads the series 2-1, with one match to go.

