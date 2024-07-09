India wins the toss, opt to bowl in 3rd women’s T20I against SA

Chennai: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl in their third and final women’s T20 International against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Both the sides were unchanged.

South Africa have already taken an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first T20I here.

The second T20I was washed out here on Sunday.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(wk), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

