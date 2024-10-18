India Women secure 5-2 win over Pak at SAFF

Kathmandu: In a thrilling start to their SAFF Women’s Championship 2024 campaign, the Indian women’s football team secured a resounding 5-2 victory over Pakistan at the Dasharath Stadium on Thursday.

The match showcased not only India’s attacking prowess but also marked significant milestones in women’s football for the nation.

Grace Dangmei led the charge for India, scoring twice in the fifth and 42nd minutes. Manisha Kalyan added another goal in the 17th minute, followed by Bala Devi, who netted a stunning free-kick in the 35th minute to bring her tally to 50 international goals, making her the first Indian woman to achieve this milestone.

Jyoti Chauhan capped off the scoring in the 78th minute with a well-placed header from a corner, further solidifying India’s dominance.

Despite the scoreline, Pakistan showed resilience, with Suha Hirani converting a penalty just before half-time (45+2’) and Kayla Marie Siddique scoring in the 47th minute, reducing the deficit to 4-2. However, India’s early goals set the tone for the match, allowing them to maintain control throughout.

The victory marked India’s fourth consecutive win over their traditional rivals, who are currently ranked 158th in the world. India’s commanding performance also celebrated two remarkable achievements: Captain Ashalata Devi made history by becoming the first Indian woman to earn 100 international caps.

World No. 68 India, who have claimed the SAFF Women’s Championship title five times, wasted no time in asserting their dominance.

The opening goal came from an impressive cross by wing-back Ranjana Chanu, which was expertly converted by Dangmei from outside the box. This was quickly followed by a well-timed through ball from Bala Devi to Manisha, who slotted it past Pakistan’s goalkeeper, Nisha Ashraf.

India maintained a 4-1 lead at half-time after Hirani’s penalty, but Pakistan’s early second-half goal sparked a momentary hope for a comeback. Yet, Jyoti Chauhan’s header ensured that India’s victory was secure, showcasing the depth and talent within the squad.

The Indian women’s football team is set to face reigning champions Bangladesh in their next Group A match on Wednesday. The top two teams from the group will progress to the semifinals, and with this emphatic victory, India looks poised to make a strong run in the tournament.